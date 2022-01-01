Free
École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne
Skills you'll gain: Strategy and Operations, Project Management, Theoretical Computer Science, Public Health, Systems Design, Operating Systems, Supply Chain and Logistics
4.8
(310 reviews)
Beginner · Course · 1-3 Months
Free
École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne
Skills you'll gain: Leadership and Management, Organizational Development, Strategy and Operations, Business Psychology, Entrepreneurship, Communication, Research and Design, Sales, Planning, Supply Chain and Logistics
4.7
(150 reviews)
Intermediate · Course · 1-3 Months
University of Michigan
Skills you'll gain: Basic Descriptive Statistics, Business Analysis, Communication, Computer Graphic Techniques, Computer Graphics, Computer Programming, Data Analysis, Data Management, Data Visualization, Econometrics, Extract, Transform, Load, General Statistics, Graphic Design, Marketing, Probability & Statistics, Python Programming, Statistical Analysis, Statistical Programming
4.5
(108 reviews)
Intermediate · Specialization · 3+ Months