The term gender describes how someone expresses either masculine or feminine traits. Gender often is mistaken for the term sex, which refers to a biologically determined gender—for instance, you can be born with the sex organs of a male or female. However, in modern times, there are dozens of different genders that have evolved describing different groups of people.
If you are passionate about examining the social structures of race, class, politics, sexuality, and other factors that drive various societies' behaviors in the world, it’s important to learn about gender. When you learn about gender, you can become critically aware of the biases and inequalities that go on in the world against various genders.
You can help children explore who they are and how to confidently live in the world when you learn about gender and gender roles. Learning about gender can help you open up to better understand different perspectives that are sometimes controversial in many societies. In the business world, it helps a great deal to understand gender when it comes to finding and retaining a diverse pool of talent, creating a comfortable and equal work environment, and understanding customers and clients who can help grow business. Studying gender can give you a greater understanding of reproductive rights and health challenges. You can also become more comfortable with critical thinking, writing, and researching skills from studying gender.
Learning about the gender field can open up practical career pathways in numerous industries and companies seeking to implement, research, or write about workplace diversity and equality. Studying gender can lead you to create progressive policies for safe and inclusive educational and workplace environments as an administrator or human resources professional. You can become involved with lawmakers who fight for gender diversity and equality. Because you may have a valuable perspective on the gender field, you can potentially report on the subject in the media. Many who study gender become human rights advocates who fight for the rights of marginalized groups of people around the world. You could also use your gender-based insights to design innovative products, services, and processes for targeted groups of people. Understanding gender can also help you better navigate the growing mental healthcare needs of gender-fluid and gender-specific patients.
Online courses can introduce you to the fundamental concepts of sex, gender, gender identity, and intersectionality. Courses explore the history, diversity, and inclusion of genders in the workplace. You could discover the world of gender analytics that analyzes how products, services, processes, and policies are developed with gender in mind. Also, a course on health across the spectrum of genders offers insight into the lives and health of transgender, non-binary, and other gender-fluid, and gender-specific families.