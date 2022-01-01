Free
Sciences Po
Skills you'll gain: Marketing, Leadership and Management, Brand Management, Planning, Entrepreneurial Finance, Supply Chain and Logistics, Financial Management, Entrepreneurship, Finance
4.6
(121 reviews)
Beginner · Course · 1-3 Months
Free
University of Geneva
Skills you'll gain: Strategy and Operations, Leadership and Management, Research and Design, Human Computer Interaction, Disease, Probability & Statistics, Critical Thinking, User Experience, Business Analysis, Bioinformatics, Public Health
4.6
(367 reviews)
Beginner · Course · 1-3 Months
Free
Sciences Po
Skills you'll gain: Leadership and Management, Strategy and Operations, Continuous Function, Customer Experience, Entrepreneurship, Experience, Booking, Mathematics, Project, Leadership
4.0
(21 reviews)
Beginner · Course · 1-3 Months
University of Michigan
Skills you'll gain: Leadership and Management, Strategy and Operations, Marketing, Strategy, Innovation, Communication, Business Psychology, Research and Design, People Development, Sales, Entrepreneurship, Human Resources, Emotional Intelligence
4.5
(16 reviews)
Intermediate · Course · 1-4 Weeks
Free
Copenhagen Business School
Skills you'll gain: Strategy and Operations, Leadership and Management, Strategy, Leadership Development, Culture, Research and Design, Innovation, Business Psychology, Entrepreneurship, Leadership, Change Management, Communication, Marketing, Human Resources, Sales
4.7
(909 reviews)
Mixed · Course · 3+ Months
Free
Erasmus University Rotterdam
Skills you'll gain: Strategy and Operations, Business Transformation, Leadership and Management, Communication, Innovation, Entrepreneurship, Analysis, Business Development, Business Analysis, Research and Design, Critical Thinking, Performance Management, Sales, Finance, Economics, Leadership Development, Business Psychology, Human Resources
4.7
(194 reviews)
Beginner · Course · 1-3 Months