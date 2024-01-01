Explore Our Neural Network Courses for Beginners
Multiple educators
Skills you'll gain: Machine Learning, Machine Learning Algorithms, Applied Machine Learning, Algorithms, Deep Learning, Machine Learning Software, Artificial Neural Networks, Human Learning, Python Programming, Regression, Statistical Machine Learning, Tensorflow, Mathematics, Critical Thinking, Network Model, Training, Reinforcement Learning
Skills you'll gain: Algorithms, Applied Machine Learning, Artificial Neural Networks, Computer Vision, Deep Learning, Human Learning, Machine Learning, Machine Learning Algorithms, Machine Learning Software, Data Analysis, Data Science
- Status: Free
Google Cloud
Skills you'll gain: Artificial Neural Networks, Deep Learning, Machine Learning
DeepLearning.AI
Skills you'll gain: Machine Learning, Calculus, Differential Equations, Mathematics, Machine Learning Algorithms, Regression, Algebra, Algorithms, Artificial Neural Networks, General Statistics, Linear Algebra, Probability & Statistics, Statistical Analysis
DeepLearning.AI
Skills you'll gain: Data Science, Deep Learning, Machine Learning, Artificial Neural Networks, Business Transformation, Human Learning, Planning, Project Management
- Status: Free
Sungkyunkwan University
Skills you'll gain: Artificial Neural Networks, Deep Learning, Machine Learning
University of London
Skills you'll gain: Algorithms, Artificial Neural Networks, Deep Learning, Human Learning, Machine Learning, Machine Learning Algorithms, Statistical Machine Learning, Applied Machine Learning, Decision Making, Feature Engineering, Training
DeepLearning.AI
Skills you'll gain: Machine Learning, Machine Learning Algorithms, Regression, Applied Machine Learning, Algorithms, Statistical Machine Learning, Mathematics, Critical Thinking, Machine Learning Software, Python Programming
Skills you'll gain: Machine Learning, Deep Learning, Machine Learning Algorithms, Artificial Neural Networks, Python Programming, Cloud Computing, Computer Vision, Human Learning, IBM Cloud, Applied Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing, Algorithms, Machine Learning Software, Human Computer Interaction, Computer Programming, Cloud API, Cloud Applications, Computer Programming Tools, Application Development, Visualization (Computer Graphics), Data Analysis, User Experience Design, Customer Analysis, Data Science
- Status: Free
Stanford University
Skills you'll gain: Decision Making, Game Theory, General Statistics, Problem Solving, Critical Thinking, Mathematical Theory & Analysis
Imperial College London
Skills you'll gain: Algebra, Linear Algebra, Mathematics, Machine Learning, Mathematical Theory & Analysis, Computer Programming, Python Programming, Machine Learning Algorithms, Calculus, Computational Logic, Algorithms, Applied Machine Learning, Differential Equations, Problem Solving, Statistical Analysis, Data Visualization, Dimensionality Reduction, Statistical Programming, Probability & Statistics, Regression
- Status: Free
University of Washington
Skills you'll gain: Mathematics, Computer Programming, Mathematical Theory & Analysis, Probability & Statistics, Python Programming, Computational Logic, Data Analysis, Artificial Neural Networks, Linear Algebra, Machine Learning, Human Learning
Searches related to neural network
In summary, here are 10 of our most popular neural network courses
- Machine Learning: DeepLearning.AI
- Introduction to Artificial Intelligence (AI): IBM
- Introduction to Generative AI: Google Cloud
- Mathematics for Machine Learning and Data Science: DeepLearning.AI
- AI For Everyone: DeepLearning.AI
- Fundamentals of CNNs and RNNs: Sungkyunkwan University
- Machine Learning for All: University of London
- Supervised Machine Learning: Regression and Classification: DeepLearning.AI
- IBM Applied AI: IBM
- Game Theory: Stanford University