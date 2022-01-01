University of Colorado System
Skills you'll gain: Business Analysis, Business Psychology, Change Management, Critical Thinking, Emergency, Epidemiology, Human Resources, Patient, Probability & Statistics, Research and Design, Safety, Strategy and Operations, Training
4.8
(2k reviews)
Beginner · Specialization · 3+ Months
SAS
Skills you'll gain: Project Management, Strategy and Operations, Big Data, Data Analysis, Applied Machine Learning, Statistical Analysis, Machine Learning, General Statistics, Business Analysis, Probability & Statistics, Data Management
4.9
(67 reviews)
Beginner · Course · 1-4 Weeks
Pregnancy, which is also called gestation, is the period of time when a child fully develops in a woman’s body before being born. In human beings, pregnancy lasts for around 40 weeks until childbirth takes place, and it’s grouped into three distinct stages called trimesters. Throughout each trimester, the growing baby reaches new milestones and the pregnant mother’s body responds in various ways. This unique time in a woman’s life is full of physical, mental and emotional changes, and there are numerous pregnancy-specific health topics that become increasingly important to learn about.
Whether you’re planning to become pregnant, you know someone who is or you’re curious about human life and health, learning about pregnancy gives you deeper insight into all the unique biological processes and changes that happen during this fascinating time. Studying pregnancy also fosters a better understanding of what it takes to have a healthy pregnancy and reduce the risk of complications. Learning about the human life cycle also starts with studying conception and pregnancy to give you a better grasp on some of the more basic concepts of human biology.
Because pregnancy is central to women’s health, many of the careers that require a deeper knowledge of this state of life relate to healthcare and wellness. Nurses, particularly those who specialize in gynecology or labor and delivery, may spend much of their time caring for pregnant women. It’s a must for obstetricians — doctors who specialize in all aspects of pregnancy — to study pregnancy, of course. But an understanding of pregnancy is essential for anyone going into the health field, too, as patients who are pregnant can require different treatments and types of care. If you don’t see medical school on your career horizon, however, deeper knowledge of pregnancy can still help you prepare to work as a midwife or doula who assists pregnant mothers with various emotional and physical aspects of being pregnant and with the process of birth itself.
When you sign up for our classes, you’ll gain access to coursework from accomplished professionals like professors of pediatrics, researchers from health institutes and working obstetricians who have the educational backgrounds and experience to help you learn new concepts and real-world skills successfully. From a general overview of reproduction to specific areas of study like prenatal nutrition, there’s a lot to learn about pregnancy. And taking online courses that allow you to study and absorb intriguing, useful new information at your own pace is an innovative, effective way to learn it. Whether you plan to work with expecting parents directly or your interests lie in women’s health and international human rights, there’s an online course that can facilitate your career development as you enjoy the freedom of working at your preferred pace.