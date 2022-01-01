University of Pennsylvania
Skills you'll gain: Accounting, Brand Management, Business Process Management, Design and Product, Digital Marketing, Entrepreneurial Finance, Entrepreneurship, Forecasting, General Accounting, Innovation, Leadership and Management, Market Analysis, Market Research, Marketing, Probability & Statistics, Product Management, Product Marketing, Research and Design, Sales, Strategy, Strategy and Operations
4.8
(5k reviews)
Beginner · Specialization · 3+ Months
Technion - Israel Institute of Technology
Skills you'll gain: Accounting, Business Design, Business Plan, Corporate Accouting, Creativity, Entrepreneurship, Finance, Human Resources, Innovation, Leadership Development, Leadership and Management, Marketing, Planning, Research and Design, Sales, Strategy, Strategy and Operations, Supply Chain and Logistics
4.8
(1.7k reviews)
Beginner · Specialization · 3+ Months
HEC Paris
Skills you'll gain: Business Transformation, Leadership and Management, Marketing, Strategy and Operations, Strategy, Entrepreneurship, Business Development, Research and Design, Innovation, Communication, Business Strategy, Modeling, Business Analysis, Advertising, Sales
4.7
(445 reviews)
Mixed · Course · 1-3 Months
Free
UNSW Sydney (The University of New South Wales)
Skills you'll gain: Marketing, Entrepreneurship, Research and Design, Communication, Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), Business Psychology, Accounting, Human Learning
4.3
(133 reviews)
Mixed · Course · 1-3 Months
Duke University
Skills you'll gain: Accounting, Algorithms, Bayesian Statistics, BlockChain, Business Analysis, Corporate Accouting, Cryptography, Data Analysis, Data Management, Data Structures, Digital Marketing, Econometrics, Entrepreneurial Finance, Entrepreneurship, FinTech, Finance, Financial Analysis, Investment Management, Marketing, Probability & Statistics, R Programming, Risk, Risk Management, Security Engineering, Statistical Programming, Statistical Tests, Theoretical Computer Science
4.5
(1.1k reviews)
Intermediate · Specialization · 3+ Months
Free
Universidade de São Paulo
Skills you'll gain: Leadership and Management, Culture, Marketing, User Experience, Research and Design, Market Analysis, Supply Chain and Logistics, Customer Analysis, Business Design, Planning, Human Computer Interaction, Adaptability, Business Psychology, Design and Product, Business Analysis, Entrepreneurship
4.8
(562 reviews)
Beginner · Course · 1-3 Months
A startup is a new business that provides a unique product or service or delivers an existing product or service in an innovative way. While many startup companies fail, some of the most important tech companies shaping our daily lives began as startups, including Google, Facebook, and Tesla. And with new technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), data science, and biotechnology creating previously-unthinkable business opportunities, it’s only a matter of time before the next world-changing entrepreneurial venture emerges.
Launching a successful startup company begins with having the right idea at the right time, inspired by an “innovation mindset” that searches out new possibilities for disruption in our current way of living or doing business. However, entrepreneurship requires much more than a creative vision. Especially in the early stages of a startup, founders must learn to work across virtually every area of a company.
Entrepreneurship requires a keen business sense, from the development of a workable business model to a viable exit strategy. Founders must also be skilled at marketing, with the ability to create an impactful slide deck and deliver a compelling elevator pitch to potential investors. They must be able to navigate the world of startup finance, with an understanding of how to establish a valuation for their company as well as the pros and cons of bootstrapping versus venture capital versus private equity. And, as with any business leader, successful entrepreneurs need great people skills to recruit and manage the right talent as their startup grows.
If you’ve got an idea that can change the world, learning the myriad of entrepreneurship skills you need to launch a successful startup company can be a gateway to an exciting and rewarding career. However, becoming a famous and wealthy entrepreneur like Elon Musk or Mark Zuckerberg isn’t easy - it requires extraordinary passion and a tireless work ethic, as well as the determination to keep going through the inevitable hard times.
Aspiring entrepreneurs also have a lot of competition. According to the National Venture Capital Association’s annual yearbook, over 10,000 startup companies in the U.S. received $133 billion in funding from venture capital firms in 2019 - including nearly 4,000 early-stage startups. When you factor in additional U.S. startups funded through other financing channels, not to mention startups in other countries around the world, it’s clear that we live in a time of incredible possibilities for innovation as well as tens or even hundreds of thousands of entrepreneurs worldwide working to make them a reality.
Absolutely! Coursera gives you the opportunity to learn about every stage of the startup journey, from cultivating an innovation mindset to developing your exit strategy. You can take courses as well as Specializations spanning multiple courses from top-ranked schools including University of Pennsylvania, Duke University, Michigan State University, and London Business School. The flexible schedule and low cost of learning online also makes Coursera a great choice for picking up skills in computer science, marketing, or anything else you need to pursue your entrepreneurial dreams.
Creative and self-motivated people are typically best suited for startup roles. Creativity can be important for generating new ideas, and self-motivation can be important for powering through unscheduled work sessions and getting unplanned tasks done. People who typically do well in startups need to be comfortable taking risks, and optimistic that those risks will pay off with financial rewards. Some other types of people who tend to be well suited for startups include highly organized people who can efficiently manage large clients. People who have strong negotiation and a talent for sales can also do well in startups.
Learning about startups may be right for you if you like the idea of either starting your own business or joining a young business that can grow along with your career. If you enjoy poring over fine details and planning, it may be something that energizes you. If you enjoy using technology or working with financial information, learning about startups may be something that offers you a level of satisfaction. Possessing strong negotiation skills and having a unique business idea to develop can also typically help you do well in a startup setting.
Entrepreneurship, business planning, and business modeling are some topics you can study that are related to startups. How to finance your business idea is another topic you can study in this area. You could also study topics related to communication skills to go along with your startup studies. Marketing can be a useful study area that’s related to startups because once your project is underway, reaching customers is typically vital to its success. Business law can also be useful and related to the study of startups, to ensure a startup remains in compliance with laws related to the new business.
New businesses and businesses that are going through big structural changes are among two types of places that typically hire people who have startup backgrounds. New companies might look for workers who are willing to work as freelancers or as part-time help as a way to cut labor costs when getting started. Established companies that are going through changes may look for people with backgrounds in startups to gain the advantage of working with someone who offers fresh, unconventional thinking and who is a risk-taker.