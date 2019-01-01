École des Ponts ParisTech Logo

École des Ponts ParisTech

École des Ponts ParisTech, may be France’s oldest engineering school (since 1747), but it remains young and very much in the present, as it has always been, in training talented, innovative future leaders in order to transform today’s realities and build tomorrow’s world in key areas of day-to-day life, such as transport, housing, and urban services, and also in foundational fields like energy, environment, climate sciences, spatial planning or sustainable development… We are happy to welcome you to be part of our community of students and senior executives whom are offered the best experience in terms of excellence and open minded approach to Elite Higher and Executive education.

Courses and Specializations

Armel de la BOURDONNAYE

Armel de la BOURDONNAYE

Directeur
ECOLE DES PONTS PARISTECH
Aurélie Delemarle, Ph.D

Aurélie Delemarle, Ph.D

Academic Chair, Industrial Engineering Department
Ecole des Ponts ParisTech
Clémence QUEFFELEC

Clémence QUEFFELEC

Assistant professor
CEISAM laboratory, University of Nantes, France
Cécile GIACOBI

Cécile GIACOBI

Pavement expert
Vinci Autoroutes
Dr. Thomas Frost

Dr. Thomas Frost

Expert Principal
The Boston Consulting Group
Elsa Blume

Elsa Blume

Senior Learning & Development Specialist
The Boston Consulting Group
Emmanuel CHAILLEUX

Emmanuel CHAILLEUX

Research Director
IFSTTAR
Eric GOSSE

Eric GOSSE

Vice Président
TOTAL MARKETING SERVICES
Frédéric ANDRZEJEWSKI

Frédéric ANDRZEJEWSKI

Expert bitumen industrial roofing activity
Gary SCHOFIELD

Gary SCHOFIELD

Technical Manager
Total Bitumen (UK)
Gilles GAUTHIER

Gilles GAUTHIER

Technical and Product development manager
TOTAL BITUMEN
Hélène AZOULAY

Hélène AZOULAY

Deputy Managing Director
PFC/Ecole des Ponts
Jean Pascla PLANCHE

Jean Pascla PLANCHE

Vice President
Asphalt and Petroleum Technologies / Western Research Institute
Jean-François CORTE

Jean-François CORTE

Member of the Council of Environment and Sustainable Development
French Ministry of Environment, Energy and Sea
John D'ANGELO

John D'ANGELO

Chief Operating Officer
D’Angelo Consulting, LLC.
Laurence LAPALU

Laurence LAPALU

Bitumen Group Manager
TOTAL MARKETING SERVICES - Research Division
Mike SOUTHERN

Mike SOUTHERN

Director
Bituconsult LTD
Nadège VO VINH

Nadège VO VINH

Bitumen Shipping Manager
Supply International Bitumen / TOTAL MARKETING SERVICES
Nicolas HAUTIERE

Nicolas HAUTIERE

Project Director
IFSTTAR / COSYS Department
Olivier GAMET

Olivier GAMET

Production Pilot
Supply department / TOTAL
Salvatore Cali

Salvatore Cali

Expert Principal
The Boston Consulting Group
Sophie LIMBORG

Sophie LIMBORG

Mission Head
TOTAL MARKETING SERVICES
Virginie BOUTUEIL

Virginie BOUTUEIL

Researcher
LVMT (City Mobility Transport Lab), École des Ponts ParisTech
Virginie MOUILLET

Virginie MOUILLET

PhD, Senior Researcher, deputy head of chemical Unit
Regional Laboratory of Aix-en-Provence / Cerema Méditerranée
Yves BROSSEAUD

Yves BROSSEAUD

senior researcher - road materials expert - materials and Structures Department
IFSTTAR - Nantes - France
Émeric FORTIN

Émeric FORTIN

Head of the Master in Transport and Sustainable Development
Direction of Studies, École des Ponts ParisTech
www.enpc.fr
https://twitter.com/ecoledesponts?lang=EN
