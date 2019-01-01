CBRS Professional Training
We’ve all come to expect fast, high-quality Internet everywhere we go. Yet wireless demand is already outstripping supply in dense urban areas, while rural bandwidth and in-building coverage lag behind. To keep up with the rising demand for bandwidth, the FCC has worked with industry leaders to create the CBRS rules for shared spectrum as a new model for adding capacity at a low cost. By aligning on industry standards, Google is helping the CBRS ecosystem bring better wireless Internet to more people in more places.
CBRS Professional Training
