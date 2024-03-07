MBA After BSc: Is It a Good Choice?

Pursuing an MBA helps you excel in your industry, as having this advanced degree can increase your job opportunities and salary.
According to Statista [1], the employability rate in India for MBA holders in 2023 was 60.1 percent, the highest since at least 2015. Before understanding how an MBA can help you, let's explore what BSc and MBA encompass.
Bachelor of Science (BSc) is a popular undergraduate programme awarded three years in multiple disciplines. It contains technology and science-based careers right from the basics. It introduces concepts from scratch and opens the door for further specialisation through master's degrees in the same or different stream.
Curious and keen learners generally prefer a BSc to understand the details of interdisciplinary subjects. Though job options are possible after obtaining a BSc, you may choose to continue your education for the love of knowledge or to change your field.
The various options for specialisation are multiple. Here are some examples:
Multimedia
Microbiology
Biotechnology
Genetics
Medical technology
Physics
Chemistry
Mathematics
Botany
Psychology
Forensic science
Food technology
Aviation
Agriculture
Animation
Biochemistry
Nutrition
A Master of Business Administration (MBA) is a one- or two-year course that finance, consulting, or business-minded candidates previously chose. However, with time, an MBA has become a choice in broad domains of specialisations. People from media, health care, technology, military, business, and finance use the post-graduation course to define their career path. It teaches management skills, marketing, business, economics, finance, analysis, strategy, and other skills applicable to any specialisation.
The various options for specialisations include but are not limited to:
Marketing
Rural management
Human resources
Family-managed business
Entrepreneurship
Retail
Pharmaceutical
Infrastructure
Energy
Health care
Operations
Logistics and supply chain
Sustainability
Agri-business management
International business
Fashion designing
Event management
Quality management
Disaster management
Product management
Here are some reasons why choosing an MBA after a BSc can be a good decision.
An MBA degree is evidence of deep knowledge and management. Knowing two things over one provides multiple fields to show your skills. Additionally, you can combine both and opt for a new career path or business.
Post-graduation in business administration allows you to work in a corporate environment with solid knowledge of the work and an organisation’s expectations. Though there are possibilities for undergraduates to work directly in the corporate sector after obtaining a BSc, it generally comes with less pay than an MBA.
Current challenging workplaces require regular updates on trends to grab opportunities. Continued work in the present job can easily improve unsatisfactory performance. Several options to pursue an MBA, such as online, distance, and self-paced with one—and two-year durations, provide flexibility in learning.
Numerous organisations require employees to possess a blend of technology and science skills to handle different domains.
Candidates inclined toward one specialisation or unsure about others get the proper chance to understand themselves. MBA programmes offer in-depth knowledge that helps you realise your preferred career path.
Networking is among the keys to success. Connecting and communicating with people in diverse fields opens the mind and career options. Helping each other eases the task and also further builds relations. An MBA enables you to acquire new skills and knowledge. Networking with fellow students and instructors allows you to develop new ideas, switch careers, or learn about the many possibilities and opportunities.
MBAs help you learn management and communication skills. They can also help you build confidence that enables you to deal with people and adverse situations. Additionally, MBA teachings profoundly foster personality development.
Harvard University Graduate School of Administration brought forward an MBA in 1908. Thus, the degree holds global recognition. Paving pathways to employment in any country, an MBA can provide exposure to people.
A Master of Business Administration is intended for people wanting to advance in their current major or career and stand out. Students who gain knowledge from BSc can choose many options for further specialisation.
MBAs offer valuable business and administration teachings that help you prepare to hold influential positions inside an organisation. These abilities are versatile and remain valid throughout your career.
Additionally, obtaining an MBA is a sign of devotion and competence. Consequently, candidates who comply with the qualifications stand a better chance of advancement to supervisory positions. An MBA program is also a fantastic networking opportunity since you will study with peers who frequently have previous work experience and learn from instructors with extensive expertise.
BSc is an excellent option for science lovers. Learning management with an MBA pays off well, helping in career and self-development. Online MBAs from certified institutes and platforms are highly valued. Explore your options: O.P. Jindal Global University's MBA in Business Analytics, IIT Roorkee Executive MBA, and the University of Illinois's iMBA.
