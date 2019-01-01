Intel Logo

Intel

The Intel® Developer Zone offers tools and how-to information to enable cross-platform app development through platform and technology information, code samples, and peer expertise in order to help developers innovate and succeed. Join communities for the Internet of Things, Artificial Intelligence, Virtual Reality, Persistent Memory & Game Dev to download tools, access dev kits, share ideas with like-minded developers, and participate in hackathons, contests, roadshows, and local events.

Courses and Specializations

Intel Cloud Fundamentals
Intel Cloud Fundamentals Specialization

Available now

Andres Rodriguez

Andres Rodriguez

Sr. Principal Engineer
Intel
Andrey Vladimirov

Andrey Vladimirov

Head of High-Performance Computing Research
Colfax International
Dennis Ejorh

Dennis Ejorh

Applications Engineer
Programmable Solutions Group at Intel Corporation
Hanlin Tang

Hanlin Tang

Principal Engineer
Intel AI Products Group
Intel Network Academy

Intel Network Academy

Intel

Intel

Nikhil Murthy

Nikhil Murthy

Nikhil Venkatesh

Nikhil Venkatesh

Design Engineer
Programmable IP Engineering
Tebogo Nakampe

Tebogo Nakampe

Vu Q Nguyen

Vu Q Nguyen

intel.com
https://facebook.com/intel
https://twitter.com/intel
`` https://www.youtube.com/user/channelintel
Other topics to explore
Placeholder
Arts and Humanities
338 courses
Placeholder
Business
1095 courses
Placeholder
Computer Science
668 courses
Placeholder
Data Science
425 courses
Placeholder
Information Technology
145 courses
Placeholder
Health
471 courses
Placeholder
Math and Logic
70 courses
Placeholder
Personal Development
137 courses
Placeholder
Physical Science and Engineering
413 courses
Placeholder
Social Sciences
401 courses
Placeholder
Language Learning
150 courses

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder