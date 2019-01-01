Introduction to Intel® Distribution of OpenVINO™ toolkit for Computer Vision Applications
Available now
OpenVINO Beginner: Building a Crossroad AI Camera
Available now
Cloud Essentials & Usage
Available now
Intel® Network Academy - Network Transformation 102
Available now
Fundamentals of Parallelism on Intel Architecture
Available now
Data Platform, Cloud Networking and AI in the Cloud
Available now
Cloud Technologies & Services
Available now
Introduction to OpenCL on FPGAs
Available now
Intel® Network Academy - Network Transformation 101
Available now
An Introduction to Practical Deep Learning
Available now