Indian School of Business Logo

Indian School of Business

The Indian School of Business has successfully put India on the global map of management education by nurturing young leaders with an understanding of developing economies and the society at large. Through innovations in curricula and pedagogy to reflect the shifting business landscape, the ISB is committed to providing the best venue for management education to meet the growing need to develop young leaders who can manage global challenges.

Degrees + Certificates

Courses and Specializations

Trading Strategies in Emerging Markets
Trading Strategies in Emerging Markets Specialization

Available now

Dr. Rajagopal Raghunathan

Dr. Rajagopal Raghunathan

Marketing
Prasanna Tantri

Prasanna Tantri

Assistant Professor of Finance
Executive Director, Center for Analytical Finance
Ramabhadran Thirumalai

Ramabhadran Thirumalai

Assistant Professor
Indian School of Business
isb.edu
ISBedu
ISBedu
`` isbindia
Other topics to explore
Placeholder
Arts and Humanities
338 courses
Placeholder
Business
1095 courses
Placeholder
Computer Science
668 courses
Placeholder
Data Science
425 courses
Placeholder
Information Technology
145 courses
Placeholder
Health
471 courses
Placeholder
Math and Logic
70 courses
Placeholder
Personal Development
137 courses
Placeholder
Physical Science and Engineering
413 courses
Placeholder
Social Sciences
401 courses
Placeholder
Language Learning
150 courses

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder