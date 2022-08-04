Learner Reviews & Feedback for Advanced Android Development by Meta
About the Course
Learn how to manage the lifecycle and data collections of mobile applications. Compare different methodologies for organizing and architecting Android applications and the implications on code quality and team velocity. You will follow the lifecycle activities of fragments from the source of generation and learn how to respond. You will do this by reviewing the Android lifecycle.
You’ll review and apply different types of Kotlin user interface (UI) interactivity from user input handling to gestures. You’ll get to practice different aspects of working with data in an Android application and you’ll build out a lifecycle and data....