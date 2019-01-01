Learner Reviews & Feedback for Deploy and Manage Your Application on Alibaba Cloud by Alibaba Cloud Academy
About the Course
Course description:
This course introduces how to manage and maintain applications deployed on Alibaba Cloud. The content of the course includes application deployment on Alibaba Cloud, interaction between applications and services on Alibaba Cloud, and application monitoring and tuning. It’s recommended for developers who are preparing for Alibaba Cloud developer certification.
Alibaba Developer Certification is designed for individuals who hold development positions and use Alibaba Cloud products to manage and maintain Alibaba Cloud-based applications. The certification exam content covers Alibaba Cloud-related product features and solutions, including containers, application monitoring, debugging, optimization, Alibaba Cloud function computing, and Alibaba Cloud product access control. To earn an official Alibaba Cloud certificate please find the register portal on Academy's website:
https://edu.alibabacloud.com/certification/aca_developer...