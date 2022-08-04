Chevron Left
Back to Architecting with Google Kubernetes Engine: Foundations - 繁體中文

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Architecting with Google Kubernetes Engine: Foundations - 繁體中文 by Google Cloud

About the Course

"在 「Google Kubernetes Engine 架構：基礎知識」的課程中，您將復習 Google Cloud 的配置和原則，接著是建立和管理軟體容器簡介和 Kubernetes 架構簡介。 這是 Google Kubernetes Engine 架構系列中的第一項課程。完成此課程後，請註冊 Google Kubernetes Engine 架構：工作負載課程。"...
Filter by:

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Popular Courses and Certifications

Popular collections and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Placeholder
Placeholder
Placeholder