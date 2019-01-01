Learner Reviews & Feedback for Assessing and Improving Community Health by University of Michigan
About the Course
This course is intended to serve as an introduction to population health from both the vantage point of both public health and healthcare. We will examine the key components of community health needs assessments, how they are used, and how to compare population health assessments across subpopulations and time. We will also explore the epidemiological sources and criteria by which to select high quality data sources to estimate population health indicators and to select evidence-based interventions to improve population health. Finally, we will design multi sector collaborations that support the phases of population health improvement.
As a survey of the population health, the course provides an overview for students wishing no more than an introduction to the field, as well as good grounding for students who wish to pursue additional coursework in population health.
After taking this course, you will be able to:
- Explain differences between population health assessments for public health and healthcare.
- Outline the key components of community health needs assessments (CHNA).
- Compare how public health and healthcare will use a CHNA to improve population health.
- Identify key population health indicators for social determinants of health.
- Identify key population health indicators for mental health and opioid abuse.
- Categorize data sources by epidemiologic criteria.
- Analyze differences between subpopulations and across time trends.
- Formulate multi sector collaborations that support population health improvement.
- Outline a plan for population health improvement.
- Evaluate evidence-based interventions based on epidemiologic criteria and community suitability....