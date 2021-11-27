Learner Reviews & Feedback for Business Intelligence and Visual Analytics by University of California, Irvine
About the Course
Building on “Data Warehousing and Business Intelligence,” this course focuses on data visualization and visual analytics. Starting with a thorough coverage of what data visualization is and what type of visualization is good for a given purpose, the course quickly dives into development of practical skills and knowledge about visual analytics by way of using one of the most popular visual analytics tools: SAS Viya, a cloud-based analytics platform. An overview of cloud architecture, automation, and machine learning is also provided....
Filter by:
1 - 1 of 1 Reviews for Business Intelligence and Visual Analytics