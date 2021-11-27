Chevron Left
Back to Business Intelligence and Visual Analytics

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Business Intelligence and Visual Analytics by University of California, Irvine

About the Course

Building on “Data Warehousing and Business Intelligence,” this course focuses on data visualization and visual analytics. Starting with a thorough coverage of what data visualization is and what type of visualization is good for a given purpose, the course quickly dives into development of practical skills and knowledge about visual analytics by way of using one of the most popular visual analytics tools: SAS Viya, a cloud-based analytics platform. An overview of cloud architecture, automation, and machine learning is also provided....
Filter by:

1 - 1 of 1 Reviews for Business Intelligence and Visual Analytics

By Abdulaziz A H

Nov 27, 2021

.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder