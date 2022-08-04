Learner Reviews & Feedback for Check Point Jump Start: Quantum Management by Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.
About the Course
"Check Point's Quantum is the best Threat Prevention solution on the Market! It offers uncompromising Security, consistently preventing both known and unknown Zero-day attacks. Check Point Quantum Network Security provides ultra-scalable protection against Gen V cyber attacks on your network, cloud, data center, IoT, and remote users.
This course includes these modules:
1. Intro
2. Installing Gaia
3. Running the First Time Wizard.
4. Installing SmartConsole
5. Establish SIC
6. Create & installing Policy
7. Enable application control blade
8. Enable IDA blade
9. Enable HTTPS Inspection
10. Enable Autonomous Threat Prevention
11. Adding License
12. CPUSE SmartConsole
13. Gathering cpinfo
This course is suitable for new Check Point customers with no prior experience configuring or administrating Check Point Network Security products."
To learn more about Check Point Training, see:
https://www.checkpoint.com/mind/
https://training-certifications.checkpoint.com/#/...