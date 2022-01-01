About this Course

Course 1 of 4 in the
Data Science and Analysis Tools - from Jupyter to R Markdown Specialization
Beginner Level

No experience programming

Approx. 11 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Describe a numerical data set with statistics

  • Import and describe a mixed data set using pandas and matplotlib

  • Determine if populations are different using statistical tests

  • Describe relationships between variables using statistical tests

Skills you will gain

  • Functions
  • Python Programming
  • Data Analysis
  • Variables
  • Basic Descriptive Statistics
Course 1 of 4 in the
Data Science and Analysis Tools - from Jupyter to R Markdown Specialization
Beginner Level

No experience programming

Approx. 11 hours to complete
English

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Describing a Numerical Data Set

2 hours to complete
5 readings
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Importing and Describing Mixed Data Sets (pandas)

3 hours to complete
3 readings
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Statistical Tests to Determine if Populations are Different

3 hours to complete
4 readings
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Statistical Tests to Describe Relationships

2 hours to complete
2 readings

