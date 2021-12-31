By Sam M•
Dec 31, 2021
Challenging but I enjoyed it. I really like the user interface from Codio. Much better than some of the courses I've taken with videos.
By Sonja K•
Mar 30, 2022
Some of the graded assignments did not work as expected.
By Thijs E•
Mar 29, 2022
Grammar and spelling are incorrect, making the course hard to read sometimes. You get alot of code, but not all code is explained. So you might know where to use it, but not how it works. The asignments have incorrect anwsers. So you do the asignment, but it keeps saying your awnser is wrong. Even when you use the code they give you, its still wrong. And i know for a fact that my awnser is right.
All in all i feel like this course purely gives you alot of code, but it doesn't teach you anything that you can use within a project.
By Michael O•
Nov 5, 2021
Many of the assignments, classes, and exams have errors. The first question on the final Lab asks for the number of rows in the data file. Apparently the correct answer is 10. However when reviewing the csv file and performing the appropriate coding techniques to check the file, the correct answer is 1000.
By Siddiqui M S•
Oct 2, 2021
The Exercise in week 3 is not working and i am unable to go forward please do something, fix the bug pls
By Matt E•
Dec 1, 2021
Tool doesn't seem to work. There aren't any videos? Can I unsubscribe?
By Rajendra S•
Nov 24, 2021
Please change your coding platform.