Chevron Left
Back to Data Analysis in Python with pandas & matplotlib in Spyder

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Data Analysis in Python with pandas & matplotlib in Spyder by Codio

About the Course

Code and run your first Python script in minutes without installing anything! This course is designed for learners with no coding experience, providing a crash course in Python, which enables the learners to delve into core data analysis topics that can be transferred to other languages. In this course, you will learn how to import and organize your data, use functions to gather descriptive statistics, and perform statistical tests. To allow for a truly hands-on, self-paced learning experience, this course is video-free. Assignments contain short explanations with images and runnable code examples with suggested edits to explore code examples further, building a deeper understanding by doing. You’ll benefit from instant feedback from a variety of assessment items along the way, gently progressing from quick understanding checks (multiple choice, fill in the blank, and un-scrambling code blocks) to small, approachable coding exercises that take minutes instead of hours. Finally, a longer-form lab at the end of the course will provide you an opportunity to apply all learned concepts within a real-world context....

Top reviews

Filter by:

1 - 7 of 7 Reviews for Data Analysis in Python with pandas & matplotlib in Spyder

By Sam M

Dec 31, 2021

Challenging but I enjoyed it. I really like the user interface from Codio. Much better than some of the courses I've taken with videos.

By Sonja K

Mar 30, 2022

Some of the graded assignments did not work as expected.

By Thijs E

Mar 29, 2022

G​rammar and spelling are incorrect, making the course hard to read sometimes. You get alot of code, but not all code is explained. So you might know where to use it, but not how it works. The asignments have incorrect anwsers. So you do the asignment, but it keeps saying your awnser is wrong. Even when you use the code they give you, its still wrong. And i know for a fact that my awnser is right.

A​ll in all i feel like this course purely gives you alot of code, but it doesn't teach you anything that you can use within a project.

By Michael O

Nov 5, 2021

Many of the assignments, classes, and exams have errors. The first question on the final Lab asks for the number of rows in the data file. Apparently the correct answer is 10. However when reviewing the csv file and performing the appropriate coding techniques to check the file, the correct answer is 1000.

By Siddiqui M S

Oct 2, 2021

The Exercise in week 3 is not working and i am unable to go forward please do something, fix the bug pls

By Matt E

Dec 1, 2021

Tool doesn't seem to work. There aren't any videos? Can I unsubscribe?

By Rajendra S

Nov 24, 2021

Please change your coding platform.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder