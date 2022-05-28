About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 4 of 6 in the
Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Specialization
Beginner Level

Basic Programming Skills

Approx. 9 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Types of Loops and Control Flow activities in Studio

  • Flowcharts in Studio

  • Approach and activities for Error Handling in Studio

  • S​equences and Decision-making in Studio

Skills you will gain

  • Error Handling Approach & Activities
  • Control Flow Activities
  • Loops in Studio
  • Sequences
  • Flowcharts and Decision Making
Course 4 of 6 in the
Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Specialization
Beginner Level

Basic Programming Skills

Approx. 9 hours to complete
English

UiPath

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

25 minutes to complete

Sequences & Control Flow

25 minutes to complete
2 videos (Total 5 min), 2 readings
2 hours to complete

Decision Control

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 14 min), 2 readings
3 hours to complete

Loops

3 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 19 min), 3 readings
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

Control Flow Activities

1 hour to complete
11 videos (Total 26 min), 1 reading
1 hour to complete

Flowcharts

1 hour to complete
7 videos (Total 21 min), 3 readings
2 hours to complete

Error Handling in Studio

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 17 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz

