The Control Flow in RPA course provides a deep understanding of the automation flow. Control Flow is a concept that refers to the order in which actions are executed and "control" flows in an automation project with the help of sequences, decision making, loops, and flowcharts. This course also focuses on the error handling mechanism which is vital for an automation project.
Basic Programming Skills
What you will learn
Types of Loops and Control Flow activities in Studio
Flowcharts in Studio
Approach and activities for Error Handling in Studio
Sequences and Decision-making in Studio
Skills you will gain
- Error Handling Approach & Activities
- Control Flow Activities
- Loops in Studio
- Sequences
- Flowcharts and Decision Making
Offered by
UiPath
UiPath offers an end-to-end automation platform for automation, combining the leading RPA solution with a full suite of capabilities that enable every organization to scale digital business operations at unprecedented speed.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Sequences & Control Flow
This module gives an overview of Sequences and Control Flow in Studio.
Decision Control
This module gives knowledge about decision control and the different activities used in Studio for decision-making.
Loops
This modules explains Loops and its types in Studio.
Control Flow Activities
This module explains the different types of Control Flow activities in Studio.
Flowcharts
This module covers flowcharts, decision-making and loops in flowcharts, nested flowcharts and sequences and the difference between sequences and flowcharts.
Error Handling in Studio
This module introduces errors, exceptions and the best practices for handling the errors.
About the Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Specialization
The Robotic Process Automation (RPA) specialization offers comprehensive knowledge and professional-level skills focused on developing and deploying software robots. It starts with the basic concepts of Robotic Process Automation. It builds on these concepts and introduces key RPA Design and Development strategies and methodologies, specifically in the context of UiPath products. A student undergoing the course shall develop the competence to design and develop automation solutions for business processes. This specialization also prepares you for UiPath Certified Professional - UiRPA exam.
