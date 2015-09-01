About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 4 in the
Architecting with Google Kubernetes Engine en Français Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 20 hours to complete
French

What you will learn

  • Comprendre le rôle de la commande kubectl

  • Créer et utiliser des déploiements, et créer des tâches d'exécution et des tâches Cron

  • Créer des services et utiliser des équilibreurs de charge pour les exposer à des clients externes

  • Comprendre les différentes abstractions de stockage Kubernetes et les utiliser

Course 3 of 4 in the
Architecting with Google Kubernetes Engine en Français Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 20 hours to complete
French

Google Cloud

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

25 minutes to complete

Présentation du cours

25 minutes to complete
2 videos (Total 5 min), 2 readings
3 hours to complete

Opérations Kubernetes

3 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 16 min)
6 hours to complete

Déploiements, tâches et scaling

6 hours to complete
24 videos (Total 63 min)
5 hours to complete

Mise en réseau de Google Kubernetes Engine (GKE)

5 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 43 min), 1 reading, 8 quizzes
5 hours to complete

Données et stockage persistants

5 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 43 min), 1 reading, 7 quizzes

About the Architecting with Google Kubernetes Engine en Français Specialization

Architecting with Google Kubernetes Engine en Français

