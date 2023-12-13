Google Cloud
Exploring and Preparing Your Data with BigQuery - Français
Google Cloud

Exploring and Preparing Your Data with BigQuery - Français

Taught in French

What you'll learn

  • Interroger des ensembles de données BigQuery et obtenir des insights.

  • Évaluer la qualité d'un ensemble de données et construire un pipeline automatisé de nettoyage des données qui transmettra ses résultats à BigQuery.

  • Écrire du code SQL et résoudre les problèmes connexes sur un ensemble de données d'e-commerce réel de Google Analytics pour générer des insights

There are 7 modules in this course

Découvrir les cours, les contenus et les technologies abordés dans cette série dédiée aux analystes de données

What's included

1 video

Comprendre les principes fondamentaux de Google Cloud et comment les exploiter dans l'analyse de big data

What's included

4 videos1 quiz

Découvrir les principaux outils de big data disponibles sur Google Cloud que vous utiliserez pour analyser, préparer et visualiser les données

What's included

5 videos1 quiz1 app item

Découvrir comment interroger vos données en utilisant les rudiments du langage SQL (Structured Query Language) et s'entraîner à écrire des requêtes dans BigQuery

What's included

7 videos1 quiz1 app item

Se familiariser avec la tarification de BigQuery et découvrir comment optimiser au mieux vos requêtes

What's included

3 videos1 quiz

Apprendre pourquoi il est important de créer des ensembles de données de haute qualité, et découvrir les outils qui vous aideront à transformer vos données

What's included

7 videos1 quiz2 app items

Synthèse des points essentiels abordés durant le cours

What's included

1 video

Instructor

Google Cloud Training
Google Cloud
1,309 Courses2,507,143 learners

Offered by

Google Cloud

