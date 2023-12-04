Google Cloud
Production Machine Learning Systems - Français
Production Machine Learning Systems - Français

Taught in French

What you'll learn

  • Comparer les apprentissages et les inférences statiques/dynamiques

  • Gérer les dépendances de modèles

  • Configurer un apprentissage distribué pour la tolérance aux pannes, la réplication, etc.

  • Exporter des modèles pour la portabilité

There are 6 modules in this course

Ce module fournit un aperçu des sujets abordés pendant le cours et explique comment utiliser Qwiklabs pour réaliser chaque atelier à l'aide de Google Cloud.

Ce module décrit les autres actions nécessaires qu'un système de ML de production doit accomplir et comment satisfaire ces exigences. Vous verrez quelles décisions de conception globales et majeures vous devez prendre au sujet de l'entraînement et de l'inférence du modèle, et quels choix effectuer pour obtenir le bon profil de performances pour votre modèle.

Dans ce module, vous apprendrez à identifier en quoi un modèle dépend des données, à prendre des décisions de conception technique en tenant compte des coûts, à savoir quand effectuer un rollback des modèles vers une version antérieure, à déboguer les causes des comportements observés sur le modèle et à implémenter un pipeline immunisé contre un type de dépendance.

Dans ce module, vous identifierez les critères de performances des modèles de machine learning. Les modèles de ML ne sont pas tous identiques. Sur certains modèles, vous vous attacherez à améliorer les performances d'E/S. Sur d'autres, vous chercherez à accélérer la vitesse de calcul.

Prenez connaissance des outils et des systèmes disponibles et apprenez quand utiliser des modèles de machine learning hybrides.

Liens PDF vers tous les modules

Google Cloud Training
Google Cloud
1,308 Courses2,505,419 learners

Google Cloud

