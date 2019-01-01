Chevron Left
Back to BigQuery Machine Learning using Soccer Data

Learner Reviews & Feedback for BigQuery Machine Learning using Soccer Data by Google Cloud

About the Course

This is a self-paced lab that takes place in the Google Cloud console. Learn how to use BigQuery ML with soccer shot data to create and use an expected goals model....
Filter by:

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder