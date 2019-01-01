Learner Reviews & Feedback for BlockApps STRATO: Spin Up A Blockchain Node in 3 minutes by Google Cloud
About the Course
This is a self-paced lab that takes place in the Google Cloud console.
Discover how easy it is to spin up a private blockchain network and create user accounts within the network using BlockApps' STRATO platform on Google Cloud. In this lab, you will see just how easy it is to launch a blockchain network. This lab will show you how to spin up a simple private blockchain network consisting of one node.
By the end of this lab, you will see how launching a private blockchain network is "the easy part" and feel prepared to launch & reset STRATO networks as you add more complexity to them in the future....