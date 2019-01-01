Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Build a Project Tracking App with AppSheet by Google Cloud

About the Course

This is a Google Cloud Self-Paced Lab. In this lab, you'll build a simple project tracking and approval application. AppSheet is a no-code development platform that lets anyone without coding experience build mobile and web applications. You can build AppSheet apps from data sources, such as Google Sheets, Excel, Cloud SQL, Salesforce, and other similar connectors. App user activity syncs to the connected data source(s)....
