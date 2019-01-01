Chevron Left
Back to Classify Images of Cats and Dogs using Transfer Learning

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Classify Images of Cats and Dogs using Transfer Learning by Google Cloud

About the Course

This is a self-paced lab that takes place in the Google Cloud console. TensorFlow is an end-to-end open source platform for machine learning. It has a comprehensive, flexible ecosystem of tools, libraries and community resources that lets researchers push the state-of-the-art in ML and developers easily build and deploy ML powered applications. This lab uses transfer learning to train your machine. In transfer learning, when you build a new model to classify your original dataset, you reuse the feature extraction part and re-train the classification part with your dataset. This method uses less computational resources and training time. Deep learning from scratch can take days, but transfer learning can be done in short order....
Filter by:

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder