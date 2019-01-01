Learner Reviews & Feedback for Classify Images of Cats and Dogs using Transfer Learning by Google Cloud
About the Course
This is a self-paced lab that takes place in the Google Cloud console.
TensorFlow is an end-to-end open source platform for machine learning. It has a comprehensive, flexible ecosystem of tools, libraries and community resources that lets researchers push the state-of-the-art in ML and developers easily build and deploy ML powered applications.
This lab uses transfer learning to train your machine. In transfer learning, when you build a new model to classify your original dataset, you reuse the feature extraction part and re-train the classification part with your dataset. This method uses less computational resources and training time. Deep learning from scratch can take days, but transfer learning can be done in short order....