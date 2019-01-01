Learner Reviews & Feedback for Creating a Looker Modeled Query and Working with Quick Start by Google Cloud
About the Course
This is a self-paced lab that takes place in the Google Cloud console.
Looker provides the ability for LookML developers to build modeled queries that help all Looker business users quickly get started and easily explore data in the platform.
This three-task lab will provide you with practical, hands-on experience using the query parameter to create a modeled query for an Explore. The modeled query is listed in the Quick Start section of a blank Explore. Modeled queries are extremely helpful to Looker business users, since you can specify elements like the dimensions, measures, filters, and pivots that may be the most relevant and insightful. In this lab you will learn how to create a modeled query, which can be a helpful starting point for users who are new to Looker and learning how to query data....