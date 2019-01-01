Chevron Left
This is a self-paced lab that takes place in the Google Cloud console. In this lab, you will train, tune, evaluate, explain, and generate batch and online predictions with a BigQuery ML XGBoost model. You will use a Google Analytics 4 dataset from a real mobile application, Flood it!, to determine the likelihood of users returning to the application. You will generate batch predictions with your BigQuery ML model as well as export and deploy it to Vertex AI for online predictions....
