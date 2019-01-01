Learner Reviews & Feedback for Dialogflow CX: Enable IVR Features for your Voice Agent by Google Cloud
About the Course
This is a self-paced lab that takes place in the Google Cloud console. Build a conversational agent that include IVR features that Dialogflow CX provides.
Dialogflow CX provides a simple, visual bot building approach to virtual agent design. For a full voice experience, your Dialogflow CX Agent can be integrated with various conversational platforms, including telephony providers. In this lab, you'll explore these Interactive Voice Response (IVR) features as well as two additional features - conversation repair and Speech Synthesis Markup Language (SSML) - that help end users feel as though they're having a natural, interactive, and cooperative conversation.
This lab will show you how to enable various IVR features, but you will only be able to test some of them with the Dialogflow CX Phone Gateway. Features like DTMF (Dual-Tone Multi-Frequency) and Barge-in (where the user can interrupt the bot) are not supported in Dialogflow Telephony and can only be tested with your telephony provider.
In this lab you will continue building a conversational agent, exploring and adding the IVR features that Dialogflow CX provides....