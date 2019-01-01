Learner Reviews & Feedback for Dialogflow CX: Managing Environments by Google Cloud
About the Course
This is a self-paced lab that takes place in the Google Cloud console. Most businesses go through different phases of project development and production cycles. Effective maintainance of these projects require systems and processes to manage versions and environments. Dialogflow provides tools within the UI for managing multiple versions and loading specific versions to dedicated environments, which allows usage for different purposes (and perhaps by different teams). In this lab you'll explore the management of Dialogflow versions and environments....