Dialogflow CX: Parameter Manipulation by Google Cloud
About the Course
This is a self-paced lab that takes place in the Google Cloud console. In this lab you will use regular expressions to do parameter validation (e.g., on a PNR Number) and reset parameters to null when the user starts a new flow of conversation.
As you start to give your virtual agent the ability to have more dynamic conversations, some of the more advanced features of Dialogflow CX can make your agent even more conversational. In this lab you'll learn how to use some advanced features of Dialogflow CX to enhance the conversational experience of your virtual agent. You'll learn how to add the ability for a user to check a flight's status through the virtual agent by providing a confirmation number and connect the 'Book a Flight' scenario into a new Anything else? page so that the agent is always ready to handle another request from the user....