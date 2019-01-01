Chevron Left
Identifying Bias in Mortgage Data using Cloud AI Platform and the What-if Tool

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Identifying Bias in Mortgage Data using Cloud AI Platform and the What-if Tool by Google Cloud

About the Course

This is a self-paced lab that takes place in the Google Cloud console. In this lab, you use the What-if Tool to identify potential biases in a model trained on mortgage loan applications....
