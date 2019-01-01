Learner Reviews & Feedback for Migrating an application and data from Apache Cassandra™ to DataStax Enterprise by Google Cloud
About the Course
This is a self-paced lab that takes place in the Google Cloud console. In this lab, you will learn how to migrate an application running on Apache Cassandra™ to DataStax Enterprise (DSE). To do this, you will deploy a Cassandra™ database and an application that writes data into it. You will then deploy a DataStax Enterprise database and connect the same application to the database. Finally, you will learn how to migrate data from Apache Cassandra™ to DSE using the The DataStax Bulk Loader dsbulk....