About the Course

This is a self-paced lab that takes place in the Google Cloud console. In this lab, you deploy a backend service on Cloud Run. The backend service implements a REST API for a bank, storing customers, accounts, ATMs, and transactions in a Firestore database. You create a shared flow that retrieves and caches content from an external service. You then call that shared flow from your API proxy, and use JavaScript code to modify an API response....
Placeholder