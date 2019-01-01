Chevron Left
Back to Process Documents with Python Using the Document AI API

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Process Documents with Python Using the Document AI API by Google Cloud

About the Course

This is a self-paced lab that takes place in the Google Cloud console. Use the Document AI API with Python to create various processors, including a general form processor and a Document OCR processor, then make synchronous and asynchronous calls to the API using Python. The Document AI API is a document understanding solution that takes unstructured data, such as documents and emails, and makes the data easier to understand, analyze, and consume. In this lab, you will use the Document AI API with Python to create various processors, including a general form processor and a Document OCR processor, then make synchronous and asynchronous calls to the API using Python. This lab creates a Vertex AI Notebooks instance for you that you will use with JupyterLab notebooks to work with the Document AI Python Client modules....
