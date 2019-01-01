Learner Reviews & Feedback for Rate Limiting with Cloud Armor by Google Cloud
About the Course
This is a self-paced lab that takes place in the Google Cloud console. Google Cloud HTTP(S) load balancing is implemented at the edge of Google's network in Google's points of presence (POP) around the world. User traffic directed to an HTTP(S) load balancer enters the POP closest to the user and is then load balanced over Google's global network to the closest backend that has sufficient capacity available.
Cloud Armor IP allowlist/denylist enable you to restrict or allow access to your HTTP(S) load balancer at the edge of the Google Cloud, as close as possible to the user and to malicious traffic. This prevents malicious users or traffic from consuming resources or entering your virtual private cloud (VPC) networks.
In this lab, you configure an HTTP Load Balancer with global backends, as shown in the diagram below. Then, you'll stress test the Load Balancer and add a Cloud Armor rate limiting policy to restrict based on IP....