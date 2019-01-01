Chevron Left
This is a self-paced lab that takes place in the Google Cloud console. In this lab, you will explore cost control mechanisms when utilizing the Managed Service for Prometheus on Google Cloud. The Google Cloud Managed Service for Prometheus charges for the number of samples ingested into Cloud Monitoring and for read requests to the Monitoring API. The number of samples ingested is the primary contributor to your cost....
