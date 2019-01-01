Learner Reviews & Feedback for Using Cloud Trace on Kubernetes Engine by Google Cloud
About the Course
This is a self-paced lab that takes place in the Google Cloud console. This lab deployings a Kubernetes Engine cluster, then a simple web application fronted by a load balancer is deployed to the cluster. The web app publishes messages provided by the user to a Cloud Pub/Sub topic. You will see the correlated telemetry data from HTTP requests to the app will be available in the Cloud Trace Console....