About the Course
This is a self-paced lab that takes place in the Google Cloud console.
In this lab, you will learn how to use the Elastic Stack to monitor Google Cloud. You will start by creating a simple Elasticsearch deployment using Elastic Cloud. The goal of this lab will be to install and deploy Elasticsearch then use Beats, which are Elastic's lightweight data shippers, which sends operational data - logs and metrics - from systems and applications. You will use Beats to collect and monitor your services on Google Cloud....