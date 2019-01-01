Chevron Left
Back to Using the Natural Language API from Google Docs

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Using the Natural Language API from Google Docs by Google Cloud

About the Course

This is a Google Cloud Self-Paced Lab. In this hands-on lab, you will use Apps Script to call the Natural Language API from Google Docs to analyze the sentiment of selected text in the document....
Filter by:

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder