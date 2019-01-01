Learner Reviews & Feedback for Vertex Pipelines: Qwik Start by Google Cloud
About the Course
This is a self-paced lab that takes place in the Google Cloud console.
In this lab you will create ML Pipelines using Vertex AI. Pipelines help you automate and reproduce your ML workflow. Vertex AI integrates the ML offerings across Google Cloud into a seamless development experience. Previously, models trained with AutoML and custom models were accessible via separate services. Vertex AI combines both into a single API, along with other new products. Vertex AI also includes a variety of MLOps products, like Vertex Pipelines. In this lab, you will learn how to create and run ML pipelines with Vertex Pipelines....