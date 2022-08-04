Learner Reviews & Feedback for Information Gathering and Vetting by Arizona State University
About the Course
Information is key to every decision and every strategic move you make. But ensuring you have the right information takes work. Don’t look in every direction for an answer, and don’t force the solution you’re looking for. Instead, you can use a hypothesis and test it with data until the data fits the situation you’re looking at.
With the expertise of Dr. Timiebi Aganaba from the ASU School for the Future of Innovation in Society, the Information Gathering and Vetting course will put the tools, knowledge and strategies for high-quality research directly into your hands. You’ll learn the fundamentals and get acquainted with your research toolkit. Then, you’ll directly apply them in hands-on scenarios.
Data collection is not about using every source you come across. It’s about finding relevant information after testing multiple points of view — in other words, vetting your information. You will need to test data against your assumptions and dig for the insights you can share — skills that anyone can learn and apply anywhere. Jump-start your research journey today!...