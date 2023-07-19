Google Cloud
Introduction to Image Generation - 한국어
Google Cloud

Introduction to Image Generation - 한국어

Taught in Korean

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals

Beginner level
No prior experience required
1 hour to complete
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • 확산 모델의 작동 방식 이해하기

  • 확산 모델의 실제 사용 사례 살펴보기

  • 무조건부 확산 모델 알아보기

  • 확산 모델의 발전(텍스트 이미지 변환) 알아보기

Details to know

Assessments

1 quiz

There is 1 module in this course

이 과정에서는 최근 이미지 생성 분야에서 가능성을 보여준 머신러닝 모델 제품군인 확산 모델을 소개합니다. 확산 모델은 열역학을 비롯한 물리학에서 착안했습니다. 지난 몇 년 동안 확산 모델은 연구계와 업계 모두에서 주목을 받았습니다. 확산 모델은 Google Cloud의 다양한 최신 이미지 생성 모델과 도구를 뒷받침합니다. 이 과정에서는 확산 모델의 이론과 Vertex AI에서 이 모델을 학습시키고 배포하는 방법을 소개합니다.

What's included

1 video1 quiz

Instructor

Google Cloud Training
Google Cloud
1,308 Courses2,505,419 learners

Offered by

Google Cloud

