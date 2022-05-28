About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 3 in the
Juniper Networks Junos Platform Automation and DevOps Specialization
Beginner Level

Basic knowledge of computer network concepts

Basic knowledge of TCP / IP protocol suite

Approx. 4 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Modify and run Python scripts
  • Use Python 3 interactive interpreter
  • Retrieve fundamenta Python concepts
  • Use JSON and YAML documents
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 3 in the
Juniper Networks Junos Platform Automation and DevOps Specialization
Beginner Level

Basic knowledge of computer network concepts

Basic knowledge of TCP / IP protocol suite

Approx. 4 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Juniper Networks

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

Python Fundamentals

4 hours to complete
13 videos (Total 103 min), 3 readings, 4 quizzes

About the Juniper Networks Junos Platform Automation and DevOps Specialization

Juniper Networks Junos Platform Automation and DevOps

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder