This course will introduce you to fundamental concepts of a programming language called Python. After introducing you to Python concepts, the course describes how to apply those concepts to network automation using Junos PyEZ, a free Python library from Juniper Networks. This course demonstrates using Python and Junos PyEZ to automate the management of Junos OS devices.
This course is part of the Juniper Networks Junos Platform Automation and DevOps Specialization
Basic knowledge of computer network concepts
Basic knowledge of TCP / IP protocol suite
- Modify and run Python scripts
- Use Python 3 interactive interpreter
- Retrieve fundamenta Python concepts
- Use JSON and YAML documents
Juniper Networks
Python Fundamentals
About the Juniper Networks Junos Platform Automation and DevOps Specialization
This specialization demonstrates the basics of Junos OS DevOps automation Tools, protocols and technologies. This specialization covers basic DevOps principles, Junos APIs, and the Network Configuration Protocol (NETCONF). It focuses on using Python, Junos PyEZ, Ansible, and the Junos Representational State Transfer (REST) API to automate Junos platforms. Extensible Markup Language (XML), JavaScript Object Notation (JSON), and YAML Ain't Markup Language (YAML) are introduced as data formats that facilitate Junos automation.
