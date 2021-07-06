About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level
Approx. 12 hours to complete
Korean

Skills you will gain

  • intermediate vocabulary
  • intermediate grammar
  • Intermediate level Korean speaking and listening
  • Korean culture
  • intermediate Level of Korean reading
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

인사와 소개(Greeting and Introduction)

2 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 40 min), 4 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

여행(Travel)

2 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 39 min), 4 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

음식(Food)

2 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 45 min), 4 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

성격과 외모(Personality and Appearance)

2 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 46 min), 4 readings, 2 quizzes

