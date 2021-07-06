This course is designed for anyone who wants to learn Korean. This course is useful for learners who want to improve their communication skills on personal topics frequently encountered in their daily life after learning basic Korean. Through this class, you can use expressions such as introducing, talking about experiences, and comforting, and you will be able to increase your understanding of basic Korean culture. This course is organized in the order of core expression, conversation, grammar, and self-assessment. The entire course is six weeks long, and consists of two sub-themes within one major topic, so there are a total of 12 lessons. Improve your Korean language skills with this course!
A Bridge to the World: Korean Language for Intermediate1Sungkyunkwan University
About this Course
Skills you will gain
- intermediate vocabulary
- intermediate grammar
- Intermediate level Korean speaking and listening
- Korean culture
- intermediate Level of Korean reading
Offered by
Sungkyunkwan University
Sungkyunkwan University (SKKU) was established in 1398 as the highest national educational institute in the early years of Joseon Dynasty in Korea. At present with the support of the world-renowned global company Samsung, SKKU is leading the development of higher education in Korea. SKKU actively encourages international collaboration through developing cutting-edge research and educational programs with its global partners.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
인사와 소개(Greeting and Introduction)
여행(Travel)
음식(Food)
성격과 외모(Personality and Appearance)
Reviews
- 5 stars94.03%
- 4 stars5.50%
- 3 stars0.45%
TOP REVIEWS FROM A BRIDGE TO THE WORLD: KOREAN LANGUAGE FOR INTERMEDIATE1
the lessons are very easy to understand, I really like the way he teaches so I can immediately. thank you very much professor
thank you! this course is really helping me to learn korean!
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I purchase the Certificate?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.