NJ
Jul 6, 2021
the lessons are very easy to understand, I really like the way he teaches so I can immediately. thank you very much professor
MF
Nov 28, 2021
thank you! this course is really helping me to learn korean!
By Ave A•
Nov 21, 2021
There are many beginning grammar points in this course un my opinion, so it is very low intermediate level in terms of content. The course is taught entirely in Korean though, but it was not difficult to understand what the teachers were explaining. This may be where the intermediate level knowledge comes in. The content was well organized and easy to follow along and learn. The exercises also helped to reinforce the content.
By Sita B•
May 14, 2021
A practical course that is both insightful and enjoyable. The topics presented are from day-to-day, real life settings, which make the contents taught easier to remember. The only thing that could be improved is the typos of the lesson's translation to English in the downloadable PDF files.
By asoshiation•
Nov 22, 2021
The course was easy and fun to follow throughout. I was able to learn while juggling between work and study. The instructions were clear and the teachers spoke with such elegance that it was hard to miss a class.
By Bintari S•
Aug 30, 2021
The lesson is interesting, but it is explained in Korean so it is difficult to distinguish which is the lesson / grammar and which is just an explanation. But this lesson is very useful for me.
By Francesca C•
Apr 2, 2022
I am absolutely satisfied with this course! I found it to be complete, engaging and easily understandable at the same time. I highly recommend it!
By Sukmalita I P•
Aug 10, 2021
really helping me to learn korean language, expecially about korean grammar, also the teacher are nice and easly to understand. thank you so muchh
By Sara M d•
Jan 29, 2022
because all the PDFs and videos were in Korean. However, there were easy to understand and quite useful. Everything that appears on the tests is related to the learning objectives and lessons, so it was wonderful being able to put in practice what I learned in the lesson and being able to understand other texts, some of them similar, and different ones. Love it.
By Niya S•
Sep 15, 2021
This course is absolutely amazing. The teachers explains everything very thoroughly and the examples are awesome. Having the choice to read the lessons in English or in Korean was nice in making the level of difficulty different. I would love to take another class at a higher level Keep up the good work.
By nurulxafiqah•
Jun 29, 2021
i am very grateful to be able to learn and brush up my korean skills even at home. thank you so much for providing this course and now i can say my korean have been levelled up. thank you 선생님 for your hard work.
By Amelia S•
Sep 12, 2021
This course is the best, they prepared the best material that will enhance your knowledge a lot. Proper example and practices also included in every section. Thank you Sungkyunkwan University team!
By Michelle C•
May 26, 2021
This is an organized course for the intermediate Korean learners. I like the summary and recap for two grammar. And 6 weeks' time is optimal for the learners to study at their own paces.
By Iin K•
Dec 15, 2021
Thank you for sharing knowledge. The material is so easy to understand and the way the seonsaengnim delivers the material is so good too. I like Lee Sumi Seonsaengnim the most.
By Randy J Q M•
Oct 17, 2021
Excelllent! I could not be more grateful this prestigious university has created this unvaluable course for people like me who are willing to learn this fascinating language.
By Berliana S•
Jul 26, 2021
this course is very helpful, the way of teaching makes us easier to understand. the time is also very flexible it doesn't interfere with my schedule at all.
By Serenay G•
Nov 13, 2021
The time that I spend this course was very beneficial and fun. I am really grateful to lecturers, Sungkyunkwan University and Coursera team.
By Leidy K H F•
Aug 20, 2021
I really appreciate the effort on the part of the teachers all the time, I loved the good preparation of each class. Thank you so a lot!
By Lucie•
Nov 27, 2021
Thank you for this amazing course. Though it was familiar to me I had much fun. I'm looking forward to the 2nd part of this level. ^ ^
By Thanaporn S•
Aug 29, 2021
This is a really awesome Language course which considering on practical structure and daily used basis - really impressed on dd
By Narisa J•
Jul 7, 2021
By Rahman I•
Feb 26, 2022
Thank you all teachers give opporatitunity to learn korean language intermediate 1 . I'm waiting for nex level thank you.
By VIRA P N H•
Oct 28, 2021
so intersting to me, and i want to ask thang you very much for this course. because i can learn korean language
By Sweety R•
Nov 11, 2021
This course is amazing. I enjoyed so much.Thank you coursera and my dream university Sungkyunkwan University.
By tt k•
Oct 24, 2021
I love all the lessons and explanation!! It is clear and easy to understand. Thanks for your courses.
By Mirella V•
Apr 5, 2021
All lessons are very well structured and learning through this course is so much fun!
By Sebai a•
Jan 27, 2022
it was a rewarding experience for me I have learned so much and enjoyed the process