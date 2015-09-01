About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Advanced Level

The Architecting with Google Cloud Platform specialization or equivalent learning and six months of industry experience with cloud computing.

Approx. 10 hours to complete
Portuguese (Brazilian)

What you will learn

  • Review each section of the exam using highest-level concepts to identify what is already known and surface gap areas for study.

  • Practice case study analysis and solution proposal methods and thinking skills.

  • Learn information, tips, and general advice about how to prepare for the exam.

  • Integrate prior technical skills into practical skills for the job role. Help you become a Cloud Architect.

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Advanced Level

The Architecting with Google Cloud Platform specialization or equivalent learning and six months of industry experience with cloud computing.

Approx. 10 hours to complete
Portuguese (Brazilian)

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Google Cloud

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Este é o curso Preparing for the Professional Cloud Architect Exam

1 hour to complete
3 videos (Total 14 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
2 hours to complete

Exemplos de estudos de caso

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 19 min), 8 readings, 1 quiz
2 hours to complete

Projeto e implementação

2 hours to complete
18 videos (Total 51 min), 5 readings, 2 quizzes
4 hours to complete

Otimização e operação

4 hours to complete
18 videos (Total 48 min), 5 readings, 3 quizzes
1 hour to complete

Recursos e próximas etapas

1 hour to complete
3 videos (Total 5 min), 2 readings, 3 quizzes

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder