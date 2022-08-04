Learner Reviews & Feedback for Social Determinants of Health: Health Care Systems by University of Minnesota
About the Course
This third of five courses explores topics related to the social determinants of health and health care systems. This course will also focus on the relationship between the social determinants of health, mental health, substance abuse, and trauma. The topics of this course include:
1. Health Literacy
2. Mental Health & Substance Abuse
3. Violence, Conflict, and Trauma
4. Ethical Considerations for Health Systems and Data
5. Data Applications: Correlation Analysis and Heat Map Visualization...