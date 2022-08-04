Chevron Left
Back to Social Determinants of Health: Health Care Systems

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Social Determinants of Health: Health Care Systems by University of Minnesota

About the Course

This third of five courses explores topics related to the social determinants of health and health care systems. This course will also focus on the relationship between the social determinants of health, mental health, substance abuse, and trauma. The topics of this course include: 1. Health Literacy 2. Mental Health & Substance Abuse 3. Violence, Conflict, and Trauma 4. Ethical Considerations for Health Systems and Data 5. Data Applications: Correlation Analysis and Heat Map Visualization...
Filter by:

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder