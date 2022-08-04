Learner Reviews & Feedback for Social Determinants of Health: Vulnerable Populations by University of Minnesota
About the Course
This second of five courses focuses on how social determinants of health affects vulnerable populations. Focusing on four groups of vulnerable populations, students will examine how social determinants of health contribute to the poor health outcomes experienced by these populations. The topics of this course include:
1. Poverty
2. Women’s Health
3. Gender and LGBTQI+ Health
4. Family Health
5. Data Applications: t-test Analysis and Box Plot Visualization...